Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
December 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Carmine Sun Glows for Today, a new book by M. G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a world like our earth but in another distant galaxy years have passed as youth slowly learned of problems for their environment to be getting gradually worse. But they have also learned to have little power to make positive changes for their Homeworld. And as youth are aging, those elderly folks in cultural power seem little concerned to act. Or worse, are bickering with each other for social control more than resolving world climate troubles. What actions can youth take? Can Homeworld be saved away from a terrible future along a path already happening today from past yesterdays?
So occurs in: One Carmine Sun Glows for Today; Tale 2 of Series 'Begin an End for a World?'
One Carmine Sun Glows for Today is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (hardbound $39.00, eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-086-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/one-carmine-sun-glows-for-today-tale-2-of-series-begin-an-end-for-a-world
