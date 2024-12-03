Richmond, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
In this colorfully illustrated story, unexpected magical events occur when Alex's curious cat Milo accidentally transforms his drawings. It's only by overcoming obstacles and working together are the scribbles, squiggles, and doodles able to change the course of their ultimate fate. This story is more than an adventure. It will elevate your sensibilities and leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling inside.
"Squiggles is a little story with big principles. Unity breeds presence, strength, creativity, progress, beauty, hope and love. The blending of colors like the many sticks to a fire births life. Squiggles fans an early flame in young minds. Congratulations on a brilliant presentation and valuable contribution, Go Squiggles!" – W.G.Griffiths, Author
"Ron Piazza has turned his significant talents as a fine artist towards writing and illustrating this charming, joyous book. Squiggles takes children and parents alike on a fun journey that is exciting, illuminating and profound – a true metaphor for how to build out common humanity." – Carolyn Kay Brancato, Author
About the Author
Everyone doodles. Ron Piazza began doodling in kindergarten and never stopped. He lives in Richmond, Massachusetts with his wife Mary Jane. Besides doodling he found time to pursue a career in chiropractic medicine and ran a successful practice for 32 years in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This is his first children's book.
Squiggles is a 60-page hardback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-036-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/squiggles
