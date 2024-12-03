Cottage Grove, OR Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJesus Was Woke, a new book by Dr. Shelly J. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Using Jesus's own words in his mission, values, and beliefs, Dr. Shelly J. Taylor compiles examples of Jesus's own wokeness two thousand years before the term was created. Through biblical examples, Jesus is shown as the ideal example of how to treat others regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, and creed. This unique look into Jesus and his miracles and teachings is a message for Christians and non-Christians alike to follow the example of one man who cared for the downtrodden and dejected of society, an example to live by for the current and future generations of woke-minded individuals.
About the Author
Dr. Shelly J. Taylor is a licensed minister, retired psychologist, and a volunteer in their community who works daily and directly with those struggling. Her hobbies include studying and learning multiple languages, foster parenting, and animal rescue. Dr. Taylor has a large family including many adopted children. She currently has sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jesus Was Woke is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-732-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jesus-was-woke-what-would-jesus-really-do
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us