Southbridge, MA Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
December 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Army (I Don't Think So) & What's Wrong with the Universe, a new book by Paul A. Chouinard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The book is basically the events that occurred during my time in the service in the US Army. I describe things that happened at the various army bases in the United States and in Germany and in South Vietnam. Anyone who has been in the service will surly relate to the events that occurred. There is some humor and some not so much humor in the book. It should be a good read for all.
I am 77 years old and have been married for 55 years (you stay with a good thing). I have two children a boy and a girl and I have two grandchildren a boy and a girl. I graduated from a trade high school as an auto mechanic. I have an associate degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor's degree in business administration. I worked for 30 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. I retired at 55 and went straight to work for Pratt as a contractor for 12 more years. I like to play golf although not very good at it." - Paul A. Chouinard
My Army (I Don't Think So) & What's Wrong with the Universe is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-148-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-army-i-dont-think-so-whats-wrong-with-the-universe
