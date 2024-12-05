Central Point, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
December 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Feed the Ducks, a new book by R. S. Rood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Don't Feed the Ducks is a charming children's tale about the dangers of feeding ducks on the pond, as the ducks grow too dependent and forget how to fend for themselves!
This delightful story recounts what actually happened in Ashland, Oregon, when the townspeople fed and spoiled the ducks on the pond in the park, not understanding that their acts of love and kindness were indeed harmful. What was the amazing solution to this terrible problem?"
Don't Feed the Ducks is a wonderful metaphor for all of God's animals and people, teaching children everywhere that true love requires us to help keep them free and self-reliant as they were created to be, rather than… dependent.
About the Author
R. S. Rood is a children's book author from Central Point, Oregon.
Don't Feed the Ducks is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-642-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dont-feed-the-ducks-it-makes-them-dependent
