TRIP THE LIGHT: Kickstarter Campaign for Immersive Dance Game Launched
December 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRevolutionary VR/AR Dance Experience – Learning, Fun, and Fitness in One
Seattle – The crowdfunding campaign for TRIP THE LIGHT, a groundbreaking immersive dance game, is now live on Kickstarter. Featuring innovative AI technology, realistic dance simulations, interactive tutorials, and top notch visuals, TRIP THE LIGHT brings the world of dance into the living room.
Thanks to the Partner Dance System, players can reach out and touch their virtual partner, take their hands, and share a truly immersive partner dance experience. Based on advanced artificial intelligence and motion-capture data, the virtual dance partners adapt to the user's skill level.
TRIP THE LIGHT includes various modes and features:
• AI-powered interactive dance partners that teach timing, technique, and coordination.
• AR Mode: Virtual dance partners appear in the real world – turning any location into a dance studio.
• Mirror Me: Real and virtual partners mirror each other's moves, perfect for hip hop, line dancing, club styles and exercise routines.
After successful investment the following innovative features will be included:
• Story Mode: with spectacular virtual locations, challenging choreographies, and exciting challenges – for everyone from beginners to professionals.
• Social Interaction: Users can customize their avatars, record their dances, and share their moves on social media.
Support and Shape the Future
The Kickstarter campaign offers backers early access, exclusive content, and the chance to actively influence its development and be memorialized in the game. It is divided into several milestones, with a total goal of $1.5 million. In the final development phase, additional routines, dancers, dance styles, outfits, and songs will be available. Additionally, the possibility to create and contribute user-generated content will be introduced.
For more information and the opportunity to support the project, visit Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/patricka/trip-the-light/
Press contact:
Patrick Ascolese
Dark Arts Software
patrick.ascolese@darkartssoftware.com
