Palmdale, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
December 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTha Green Jackets, a new book by Nino Cappuccino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nino Cappuccino is an epic writer with broad, vivid visions in telling his stories to readers. The minute you open Tha Green Jackets: Kow *Presents* Urban Epic Novels it grabs your attention immediately, keeping you glued to the entertainment of the book. Readers can relate to the characters as if they were one of them, making the read more intriguing and giving you a thirst for more epic stories.
About the Author
Nino Cappuccino was raised in one of America's notorious projects ever built, in Los Angeles, California, in 1955, WATTS NICKERSON GARDENS. He played sports coming up as a young boy but always had a knack for writing and visions that separated him from a lot of peers his age. He had an opportunity to go to college and play football and baseball but shattered that path with the replacement of prison like most young black men caught up in the bloody 80s.
Nino was very active in school and all sports, graduating from El Paso D Robles High School in Northern California. Writing was one of his favorite hobbies and acting just seemed to come naturally. In 1994 Nino received his first production deal through Death Row Records and soon he was participating in a historical documentary about the aftermath of LA riots. Today Nino has accomplished and gone full circle in the industry of entertainment, demonstrating his creative talents as an actor, writer, producer, director, and community activist. He is a devoted father of three children and still climbing his ladder of achievements and success.
Tha Green Jackets is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00 (eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7136-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tha-green-jackets-kow-presents-urban-epic-novels
Contact Information
