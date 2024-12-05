Stillwater, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
December 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBudders, a new book by Aimee Rowland and Johna Kaehler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Budders and his parental units love spending time together with "Three-Thing Saturdays," where they enjoy three special things every Saturday. Written in memory of Trey "Budders" McCleery, a young boy from Colorado born on Saint Patrick's Day, Budders encourages families to live an active lifestyle through playful adventures.
Budders is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-431-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/budders
