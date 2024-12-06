Richland, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHouse of Mouse: Our New Home, a new book by Jenny Lee Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
House of Mouse: Our New Home is about a large family of mice that has outgrown the teapot and needs more space.
The stump is roomy but a little plain so the mice fix it up and throw a party inviting all their friends. An unknown malfunction causes a huge problem, and nobody shows up. Luckily, Father Mouse discovers the issue and with help from the children, the problem is solved and the party goes on.
Cute illustrations follow the family as they co-operate, contribute, and help each other to get things back on track.
About the Author
Jenny Lee Cook's life has been filled with her favorite things: her children, her grandchildren, her sisters' children and grandchildren, other people's children, children's books…
Cook has worked in a children's bookstore, a few day-care facilities as a teacher, and as a cook. She has been a history major, a genealogist, a cake decorator, and did she mention she hangs around kids sometimes?
House of Mouse: Our New Home is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-900-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/house-of-mouse-our-new-home
