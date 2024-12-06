North Huntingdon, PA Cancer Survivor and Author Returns to Hometown for Book Signing

LeeAnn regards this book as not her life story but a significant story from her life. Her cancer no longer defines her, but she is proud to be a survivor.



It allows those going through cancer or navigating the journey of remission or survival to have a guiding light.



Finding The Rainbow: The Other Side Of A Cancer Journey by LeeAnn Tripp is a 122-page memoir available as a paperback print or an eBook. The ISBN is 979-8-88925-012-8. It was published by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc., America's oldest publishing services company.





If you cannot attend this event but would like to purchase a copy of your own, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-the-rainbow-the-other-side-of-a-cancer-journey?_pos=1&_sid=7d8270e3d&_ss=r or on Amazon! Press members can request a review copy or author interview by visiting https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests.

Pittsburgh, PA-[December 4th, 2024] Author LeeAnn Tripp will host a signing and sale of her book "Finding The Rainbow: The Other Side Of A Cancer Journey" at Feathers Gift Shop in North Huntingdon on Saturday, December 7th.LeeAnn Tripp received a diagnosis in 2014 that would change her life forever: a rare diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, which is a tumor located in the brain stem. While LeeAnn luckily survived the battle after 36 rounds of intense radiation treatment, she struggled to return to the life she once knew. "Finding the Rainbow" tells the story of LeeAnn discovering her new life post-cancer. What she had imagined as a life filled with celebration was instead plagued with depression, anxiety, and prescription cocktails. LeeAnn had many supporters right out of the gate but struggled to support herself. Now, 10 years later, LeeAnn has learned to celebrate her life once again and live creatively with good health each day. Through her book, she wishes to provide hope and inspiration to those who feel abandoned and give clarity to those who are confused.The event will be hosted at Feathers Gift Shop on Saturday, December 7th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Feathers Gift Shop is located at 102 4th St, Irwin, PA 15642. LeeAnn is excited to return to her hometown for this event, where her book will be sold and copies signed!