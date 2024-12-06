Rockville, MD Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Book
December 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Perfectly Imperfect Upside-Down Tree, a new book by Evan J. Silver & Karen S. Silver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Smart and quirky Hannah has an inquisitive mind; one constantly questioning her purpose and how she fits into the overall pattern of the world. One night, she finds herself on a mystical journey. With her newfound friends, Charlie the dog, Jenny the donkey, Sigmund the monkey, Hannah is sent on a quest by a mysterious druid to uncover her purpose.
Hannah and her friends face various trials through their journey, crossing into magical and wondrous lands such as Candy Island, Game Island, and more to discover the Upside-Down Tree on Paradox Island. With the lessons learned and her friends at her side, Hannah begins to learn that life and the world are exactly what you make of it.
About the Author
Evan J. Silver majored in classical civilization at New York University. He earned his masters degree from William and Mary in education. He has been teaching for nearly 30 years. He started his career teaching in Virginia, then taught in California, and finally in his home state of Maryland. Evan loved working with elementary students, but eventually moved into middle school where he could focus on teaching mathematics. He enjoys playing basketball and pickleball. He is married and has two children and two dogs.
Karen S. Silver, Evan's mother, has a degree in elementary education with a minor in the physical sciences from the University of Maryland. She received her law degree and became one of the first female assistance states attorneys in Maryland. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in her career. As a hobby she has traveled and played violin with the Veterans Administration National Medical Orchestra. She has five grandchildren and co-authored this book with her eldest son.
The Perfectly Imperfect Upside-Down Tree is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-008-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-perfectly-imperfect-upside-down-tree
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us