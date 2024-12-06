Sun City, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
December 06, 2024. Bride for the Rancher's Son, a new book by G. Harrison, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Harlan Grant wants grandchildren. True, his two nephews need a schoolteacher. However, Harlan wants a wife for his son, Joseph. He writes an ad for a schoolteacher with the hope that he finds the right woman for his son. A woman arrives late for the interview (amongst many other prospects) and appears disheveled and breathing hard from running to avoid being too tardy. Harlan sees the perfect woman for his son at that moment. He just won't tell him that.
Sarah Chaise answered an ad to teach the nephews of a wealthy rancher. She went out west to teach. That was her plan. It wasn't to fall in love with the rancher's handsome son, Joseph. To be confronted by prejudice wasn't something Sarah planned on either.
She was asked by a Negro cowhand if she would also teach Negro and Mexican children. Only white children attended the school in town. Most of the cowhands were Negro or Mexican. Their children attended school on the ranch. Several of the townspeople were against Negro and Mexican children going to school. They expressed it by setting the building on fire, threatening the blacksmith who made the nails and with vandalism.
With all that, will Sarah stay to be with the man she loves, or run?
About the Author
Harrison is a graduate of San Diego State University in California. There, he majored in English literature. He lives happily with his senior parents in California and enjoys knitting, gardening, playing the guitar, writing, drawing, and reading.
Bride for the Rancher's Son is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-137-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/bride-for-the-ranchers-son/
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
