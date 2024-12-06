West Yarmouth, MA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond Body and Mind, a new book by Eric A. McCann, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After five years of study, learning, and emotional, metaphysical growth, Eric A McCann's Becoming Awake: Beyond Mind and Body is his next foray into educating the masses on living life, your consciousness, and how to silence the ego in order to live a more authentic life. McCann details his out-of-body experiences, while learning to use more than CBD and mushrooms in projecting into the astral plane through ayahuasca. If you are willing to open your mind to new adventures, to new knowledge, venture forth and learn the truth of the vastness of the universe and beyond.
Beyond Body and Mind is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-428-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/beyond-body-and-mind/
