Hilo, HI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Story
December 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDiscovering Hawaiian Culture, a new book by Masako Eguchi Ryan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Since 2014, the island of Hawai'i has been ablaze with great conflict and concern over the construction of the TMT (Thirty Meter Telescope) on the sacred mountain Mauna Kea. Our main character is a student studying at the University of Hawai'i through this tumultuous time. Being enrolled in the UHH Anthropology class, and experiencing local life brings a profound change in this student's consciousness. The student seeks departure from their past and rather unfulfilling life. Being in the midst of that, what was there to be seen, to be heard, and to be learned? This is a story of personal growth and a transcendent spiritual journey.
Discovering Hawaiian Culture is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-222-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/discovering-hawaiian-culture-a-short-story
