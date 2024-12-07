New Castle, DE Author Publishes Electronic Book
December 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStatic-Inverter 1.0, a new book by Mac Yancy C. Del Rosario, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
STATIC-INVERTER 1.0 is the most practical book that reveals the easiest way to convert Direct Current (D.C.) to Alternating Current (A.C.) electricity without using complicated electronic circuitry, integrated circuits, microprocessors, and computer programs. It is the only book that explains how the final operational project was accomplished through a series of design processes and "trial and error" experimentations in full, detailed illustrations. The final operational projects are fully tested and accomplished to energize your most sensitive electronic devices like cell phones, radios, lamps, etc., that require A.C. electricity while it is guaranteed not to damage any of those sensitive electronic devices.
STATIC-INVERTER 1.0 emphasizes more on the practical applications of passive and active discrete electronic parts that are available around the world at an affordable cost. It can be very useful for countries frequently experiencing power outages due to natural calamities or disasters.
About the Author
Mac Yancy C. Del Rosario is a Filipino electronics engineer, aeronautical engineer, and an FAA Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He briefly worked in the semiconductor industry as an apprentice. He then transferred to the aviation industry as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT). Some of the aircraft that he worked on include the piston-engine Cessna model 150 and 152 series.
Mac became a college instructor, where he taught several subjects related to aviation electronics, navigation, and communication systems. Immigrating to the United States, he continued to work at a regional airline company as an AMT, where he worked for the repair and maintenance of medium-weight jet-powered aircraft such as the Embraer-145 passenger aircraft.
Mac now works at a major airline company as an AMT. Some of the aircraft he repairs and maintains are heavyweight jet-powered aircraft such as the Airbus A320s, Boeing 737s, 777s, and 787s commercial passenger aircraft. He continues to practice electronics at his home in Delaware, U.S.A.
Static-Inverter 1.0 is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-413-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/static-inverter-1-0-a-complete-design-process-to-convert-d-c-to-a-c-electricity-using-the-astable-multivibrator
