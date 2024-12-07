Newburyport, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl with the Golden Foot, a new book by Margie Campbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a freshman in her local Catholic high school, Raffe is a little envious of the additional attention her public-school brothers have when it comes to football. Their father being the coach, he seems to treat Raffe as just a girl and her brothers as football stars. But a chance encounter during a training session proves to them all that Raffe has an extraordinary kicking talent, and a plan is hatched to disguise her as a boy to be the incredibly talented kicker they need to win the season.
A coming-of-age story set in the 1970s, The Girl with the Golden Foot is a story of one teen girl on a journey of discovery and harnessing her talents in the male-dominated realm of football.
About the Author
Margie Campbell has worked as a nurse and an attorney, yet her passion has always been in writing fiction. She has always been an avid reader and loves theater, movies, and the world of make-believe. Campbell grew up with eight brothers and sisters and multiple pets and later lived on a farm with her late husband. She now enjoys traveling and spending time with her nieces and nephews, all of whom share a love of sports and adventure.
The Girl with the Golden Foot is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-260-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-girl-with-the-golden-foot
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
