Keokee, VA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
December 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJews of Babylon, a new book by Rev. Bill and Freda Bowen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once known as the great whore of Babylon, a remnant of the Jews of Babylon returns to Jerusalem. Their GOD of mercy has forgiven them. They are survivors of the Battle of Armageddon. They are the apple of GOD's eye, and the price has been paid after seventy years in captivity.
Their return finds them with four major goals to be accomplished: They must rewrite the Torah, which had been destroyed, and the challenge of putting the Torah back into practice becomes a great undertaking. Rebuilding the Western Wall and the temple in the midst of a civil war tries their patience. Finally, the census must produce genealogies that make sense and will lead to the missing star promised to come out of Jacob. Their struggles and heartbreaks and past history are recorded in a series of memos, notes, and letters written by the Jewish elders and leaders of that time. Jews of Babylon: The Remnant Returns brings the reader many great secrets never before written.
"Though thy people be as the sands of the sea. Yet, a remnant of them shall return" (Isa. 10:22 KJV).
About the Author
Rev. Bill Bowen has been in the ministry for forty years. He had been ordained as a deacon indeed, an elder, and moderator in the Primitive Baptist. He has also been ordained into the Pentecostal faith. He is a former football player in high school and college and an administrator serving as executive director of the local Head Start program for twenty-seven years. He is president and CEO of The Star of David Ministries.
Rev. Bill's wife, Freda, has been in the ministry for over thirty-five years. She attended Keokee High School and Mountain Empire Community College. She is a past insurance agent, and she is a singer and songwriter.
www.jewsofbabylontheparableofjob.com
Jews of Babylon is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-159-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jews-of-babylon-the-remnant-returns
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
