Cortlandt Manor, NY Author Publishes Self-Improvement Novel
December 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLesson Learned, a new book by Joe Geno, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Lesson Learned is the culmination of the author's 25 years of teaching mostly in the New York City Public School system as a High School English Teacher. It reflects the political ebbs and flows that has oscillated education during that time period, the hot button topics and trends that come and go and finally, the author's personal approach to surviving, striving and thriving through it all to a place of wellness where he is satisfied in the final analysis of what he has done and who he is as a Teacher and a man.
About the Author
Joe Geno has been a public High School English Teacher for 25 years. Born and raised in North Syracuse, New York, he lived a very active lifestyle achieving his black belt in karate by age 14 and playing baseball through high school and into college. He is also an avid outdoorsman who hunts every fall.
He attended Onondaga Community College and Binghamton University in his undergraduate years. After graduating, he worked menial jobs back in Syracuse before moving to New York City at the age of 24. He was seeking to live a chic writer's life like some of his heroes Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsburg. At Brooklyn College, he was in a master's program in English with hopes of studying with the great poet Allen Ginsburg, but Ginsburg was stricken with cancer. Nevertheless, he wrote his own poetry and finished his master's program at Brooklyn during his first years of teaching. He received another Masters in School Supervision from City College in later years.
He now teaches mostly 12th graders in the South Bronx near his beloved Yankee Stadium. He also is a Union Chapter Leader who advocates for his members. He lives in Westchester County with his wife and two children.
Lesson Learned is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-395-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lesson-learned-my-25-years-of-teaching-and-learning-to-be-well-as-a-teacher/
