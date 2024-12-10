Chicago, IL Author Publishes Romance Novel
December 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's So Complicated, a new book by Taunya Howard, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Stephanie is a strong Black woman with ambitions of becoming a bank manager and marrying the man of her dreams. Her life is pretty great, considering she is training for the promotion she wants. The cherry that tops it off is that the most handsome man she has ever laid eyes on frequents her branch weekly. His name is Leo. There's one problem, though. He's married.
Stephanie isn't about to date a married man, even if he says they're separated. Running into him around the city and having erotic dreams about him has her questioning if she should give him the benefit of doubt. When he takes steps toward making her comfortable with his peculiar position and she agrees to go out with him, she hurtles into a series of decisions that will challenge her relationship and test the strength of her devotion.
About the Author
Taunya Howard is an inspiring storyteller who not only captures the attention of varied audiences but brings to surface submerged emotions where readers are able to truly connect to the characters she writes about. She doesn't shy away from reality, no matter how sinful it may seem. Instead, Taunya writes about events she's personally experienced that may be hard for the average person to openly acknowledge because they too have struggled with such forbidden desires. Although the events uncover such a sublime depth of yearning, Taunya is able to capture each character's humility so their actions can be understandable, even if not justified.
Taunya Howard is also an accomplished educator with almost 15 years of experience educating young adults and adults. She has earned multiple college degrees and is currently in school to earn a doctorate. Her passion for literature is evident in her conversation, and she often keeps the attention of a full room.
Taunya resides in Chicago, where she was born and raised, with her children, and is in a rewarding relationship with her true love. She aspires to write until she has no more stories to share. Taunya's goal is to publish many novels that will be beloved by all who read them.
It's So Complicated is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-622-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/its-so-complicated/
