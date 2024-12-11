Powering Up Your Shopping Experience: Coming To Stores Near You!
December 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsFor over 50 years, Jokari., a trailblazer in product innovation, has worked to create a consistent flow of the world's first and best-selling products. Recently, Jokari has forged a partnership with McLane's dynamic and experienced leadership team, who are committed to driving growth and innovation by providing the world's most beloved retail brands with innovative products for their shoppers.
This exciting partnership connects Jokari's consistent flow of innovative products with one of the world's largest supply chain services leaders. McLane's expansive network of independent, regional, and national convenience store retailers, combined with Jokari's wide array of innovative products that resonate with today's retail consumers, puts this collaboration on a path to accelerated retail growth while elevating a shopper's experience. Jokari has been a leader in crafting solutions that captivate and inspire consumers with a steady stream of innovative product designs. Now, with McLane's Emerging Brands Program, powered by @Mable, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between emerging brands and retailers by streamlining access to exciting new products tailored to meet evolving consumer demands.
With over five decades of experience, Jokari has established itself as a leader in delivering innovative product designs that captivate and inspire consumers. Now, through McLane's Emerging Brands Program, the partnership aims to streamline access to exciting new products tailored to meet the ever-evolving consumer demands. Through this collaboration, a variety of Jokari's cutting-edge product lines will reach even more store shelves, providing shoppers with practical, innovative solutions to make everyday life easier.
"This partnership is a pivotal milestone for Jokari," said Kent Saller, President of Jokari. "Our collaboration with the McLane corporation will allow us to expand our reach and connect with a broader audience of consumers who value creativity and innovation. Together, we are reimagining how unique products enhance the retail world and the overall shopping experience."
McLane's proven expertise in supply chain services, combined with Jokari's legacy of product innovation, creates a synergy that promises to deliver unmatched value to shoppers who crave unique products.
About Jokari
Jokari has been synonymous with innovation for over five decades, delivering world-first and best-selling products that simplify and enhance daily life. With a commitment to creativity and excellence, Jokari continues to lead the way in developing product solutions that resonate with consumers.
About McLane Company
McLane is a global leader in supply chain services, providing wholesale distribution and logistics support to thousands of convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and more. Their Emerging Brands Program, powered by @Mable, supports the growth of innovative brands by connecting them to an expansive retailer network.
For more information about Jokari's innovative products, please visit Jokari.com.
Contact Information
Lola Mattiello
Jokari
412-513-8871
Contact Us
