Godlan, Manufacturing Performance Specialist, Ranks on CFE Media's 2025 System Integrator Giants
December 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., December 10, 2024 - Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuite Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, is excited to announce that they have achieved ranking on CFE Media's "System Integrator Giants" list for 2025. The CFE Media list ranks the top global companies executing system integration projects throughout manufacturing. The top system integrators distinguished by this award are recognized in the annual Global System Integrator Report. https://www.controleng.com/events-and-awards/system-integrator-giants/2025-system-integrator-giants/
Godlan is honored to be counted in this elite group, which represents over $23 Billion in revenue for the past year. According to the System Integrator Giants report, total system integration revenue has shown a positive year-over-year trend, with the aggregate value increasing by nearly 86% between 2021 and 2025, underscoring the expanding demand for complex integration projects. The report goes on to say "The average number of automation and control engineers primarily assigned to system integration projects rose from 105 in 2021 to 168 in 2025. This increase suggests a strategic emphasis on enhancing workforce capacity to meet growing project complexities and client expectations."
"We are excited at Godlan to rank on this list of amazing companies from around the world who are dedicated to system integration and implementation success," said Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc. "We have the largest & best Professional Services team in the world for Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP and a stellar track record of success with even the most complex deployments, only achievable with our amazing team members."
According to the System Integrator Giants 2025 report, some notable concerns of system integrators are staffing and economic uncertainty. To stay competitive, educational and professional development programs have played an essential role for many of the System Integrator Giants. According to the report "This year's listing exemplifies the resilience and adaptability demonstrated by top system integrators as they navigate economic fluctuations, workforce changes and technological advancements."
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services[/url], and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in three Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.
About CFE Media LLC
CFE Media provides engineers in manufacturing, commercial and industrial buildings, and manufacturing control systems with the knowledge they need to improve their operational efficiency. CFE Media delivers comprehensive, relevant content to engineers around the world. CFE is the platform for content, community and applications that engage engineers worldwide across all engineering designs, systems, and plants.
About Godlan Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP, visit Godlan.com.
