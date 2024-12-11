Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Where?, a new book by Andrew P Tomaro, USAF retired., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Where is geared toward individuals who are unsatisfied with who or what they are. Those who are fed up with their life as it is and are dreamers by nature. We have the ability to escape from our reality to a place of more adventure. Even though that place is simply a dream location, it is an escape from what concerns you in your life.
About the Author
Andrew P. Tomaro, USAF retired, is a senior citizen who has retired twice, once as a Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force and the other as a salaried employee of a highly successful financial organization. Let it also be known that he is a dreamer, and this story is not too far from his mental capacity.
From Where? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-062-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-where
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
