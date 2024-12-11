Skillman, NJ Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
December 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Is He?, a new book by H. Richard Smith & Adam M. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where is He? follows the adventures of the Magi as they cross the Silk Road going to Jerusalem to worship "He who has been born King of the Jews". Join the characters as they meet new people, encounter struggles, and persevere whilst traveling westward.
This book creates a story for younger readers that may not have been available before and can enlighten those who have little to no knowledge about the Magi and the bible. Authors H. Richard Smith and Adam M. Smith hope readers will take away an appreciation for the Bible and a relationship with God.
About the Author
H. Richard Smith involves himself with the community mostly through church ministries. His hobbies include gardening and raising Cannas. He is widowed to his wife of sixty-six years, Helen, and has five children, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. A graduate of Kings College NY, he was a teacher and principal at TCS in Piscataway, New Jersey, for twenty-eight years.
Adam M. Smith is employed as a Culinary Supervisor at New York University in New York City, New York. His hobbies include reading and playing video games. He has two brothers, two nieces, and a nephew.
WHERE IS HE? is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-141-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/where-is-he-following-the-magi-across-the-silk-road
