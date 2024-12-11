Upper Marlboro, MD Author Publishes Religious Novel
December 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAssisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Old Testament Scriptures Genesis - Job, a new book by Rev. Dennis Wayne Prothro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Assisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Old Testament Scriptures Genesis – Job, Volume One, is the first of three volumes written solely to enhance the path of study for anyone who is seeking to increase or begin an open minded understanding of The Holy Bible Scriptures. Personal testimonies, quotes, and sayings depict some of the everyday aspects and challenges that arise when living a spiritual life.
Rev. Dennis Wayne Prothro strives to connect biblical and historical times with current times. The volumes are not intended to supersede any other text on the subject, nor should they be belittled against any other. Rev. Prothro prays that the contents of all three volumes will help a person embrace the Godheads as all-knowing and shared, with them and us, through The Holy Bible Scriptures. All people are one under the Godheads regardless of ethnicity. Praise God!
About the Author
Rev. Dennis Wayne Prothro has always been interested in his community regardless of where he resided. Whenever possible, he attended community meetings and occasionally served as either an elected or appointed officer. His hobbies are fishing and hunting. It is so relaxing on a boat under the Godheads' sun or in the woods, noticing simple things like a spiderweb and its colors reflected from sunlight. Although a grown man, Rev. Prothro enjoys coloring, crossword puzzles, word searches, and many other mind-challenging games and activities. He is the seventh of nine sons. The tenth sibling, Precious, is the only sister.
In addition to obtaining an Associate of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degrees, Rev. Prothro has been in the ministry since July 25, 1976, which includes pastoring since December 12, 1982. He has been the proud founder, pastor, and teacher of Trinity Temple of Prayer since March 28, 1990. The Godheads deserve the honor, praise, and glory.
Assisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Old Testament Scriptures Genesis - Job is a 576-page paperback with a retail price of $129.00 (eBook $124.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-157-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/assisting-in-the-study-of-the-holy-bible-old-testament-scriptures-genesis-job
