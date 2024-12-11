Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBest Intentions: The Things We Do For Love, a new book by Stella Aschenbrenner, MA LPCC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After working with clients for over ten years, Stella Aschenbrenner, MA LPCC, has found an overarching theme of codependency. She has taken her clients' experience and her own and created a comprehensive guide to shed light on codependency as a part of the human experience. Sharing personal stories alongside the clinical perspective, you can begin to identify your own codependency, deepening awareness and learning new ways to work on defining boundaries and improving communication with those around you. You can begin to create and redefine the relationships in your life, with yourself and those you love.
About the Author
Stella Aschenbrenner, is a Chicana from New Mexico. She has spent over a decade working with clients in her community as a mental health clinician. She received her BA in Colorado in Psychology and her MA in Counseling in New Mexico. She runs her own practice as a therapist and codependency coach. She hosts a podcast, teaches workshops, and creates social media content. In her spare time, Stella enjoys traveling and being outside. She wrote Best Intentions while traveling through Europe for seven months, exploring Greece, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.
Best Intentions: The Things We Do For Love is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-852-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/best-intentions-the-things-we-do-for-love
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us