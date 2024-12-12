Newmarket, NH Author Publishes Children's Book
December 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pocket Full of Daisies, a new book by Elle Menard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Pocket Full of Daisies is the story of a mother teaching her daughter about how to talk about feelings by giving people they meet different colored daisies. Each color signifies a different feeling. All children need to know that what they say and do can make or break someone's day. Empathy and compassion are not taught enough, and this book teaches children how what they say can impact those around you.
About the Author
Elle Menard has a Bachelor of Science in history with minors in special education and social science. She loves crafting, animals, and spending quality time with her friends and family. Karaoke is one of her all-time favorite activities. Menard is married and has three animals: two cats named Biscuit and Nala and a red lab named Divot.
With over 85 hours in the classroom working with grades 8-12, she learned how critical it is to have accessible learning opportunities. A Pocket Full of Daisies allows readers of all learning styles to see how words and feelings can impact those around you.
A Pocket Full of Daisies is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8934-1326-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-pocket-full-of-daisies-1
