Upper Marlboro, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Study
December 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAssisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Scriptures Old Testament Psalms through Malachi, a new book by Reverend Dennis Wayne Prothro, AA, BS, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Assisting in study of the Holy Bible scriptures is a passion the Holy Ghost [Spirit] placed upon my heart. Many may look at the size of a church building and wrongfully make a comparison as to what can be learned inside of it. The size of the building is not an accurate depiction of the immeasurable Almighty God who is worshiped on the church grounds and inside the building(s). God has blessed the work to expand to include a separate church building, Office Building, and Parsonage / Hospitality House. The teachings and preaching are second to none because God is not ranked.
Author and dearly devoted wife are Reverend Dennis Wayne Prothro, AA, BS , Founder, Pastor, and Sister Stephanie Annette (Bell) Prothro, Co-Founder, First Lady, Musician, and Soloist
Assisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Scriptures Old Testament Psalms through Malachi, Volume Two was written to clarify Holy Bible scriptures in an easy-to-read language.
The Holy Ghost helps Reverend Dennis Wayne Prothro, AA, BS teach the word of the Godheads, and as a liaison he is attempting to help any who would read and study for a beginning or deeper understanding of The Holy Bible. Relating to true-life experiences prayerfully will open the mind of the reader to see themselves and their life through the scriptures.
Life is not without clarity, and the scriptures prove comprehension. It helps us grasp a feeling of how much the Bible actually matches with self. Readers should be able to leave the mindset of the Bible only condemning and begin to see it is actually a path of good, clean, holy living that anyone can achieve-of course, providing they are willing to put in the work to do so. Help us, Godheads.
About the Author
Attending Town Hall and Community meetings were always on Rev. Prothro's schedule. Any community of residence is a reflection of him as much as he was a reflection of it. Whenever the season opens or weather permits, he enjoys hunting and fishing, hunting small and large game in the United States and Canada. Nothing he harvests is just for wall display but rather is used for consumption. Other relaxation and pastimes are cooking on the grill and in the kitchen, crossword puzzles, word searches, and other activities and games that challenge the mind.
Rev. Prothro is so thankful and proud of his dear parents. They gave him eight brothers and one sister [Precious Marie], who is also the youngest of the ten siblings. Dennis is the seventh child and seventh son. He has been a born-again Christian since December 8, 1974. God called him into the ministry to preach and teach His words, which started on July 25, 1976. Rev. Prothro has an Associate of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree. However, the Holy Ghost has been his greatest teacher and keeper. Hallelujah!
Assisting in the Study of The Holy Bible Scriptures Old Testament Psalms through Malachi is a 652-page paperback with a retail price of $144.00 (eBook $139.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-158-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/assisting-in-the-study-of-the-holy-bible-scriptures-old-testament-psalms-through-malachi-volume-2
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us