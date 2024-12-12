Grand Junction, CO Author Publishes Memoir
December 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMusic Was My Life, a new book by Gary Emilio Cavalier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a very young age, Gary Emilio Cavalier has been obsessed with music. From the age of two to now, at seventy, Gary has lived a life of performing, concerts, and as an audio and visual tech for musical events throughout the years. A blend of memoir and historical record, Gary's humorous stories of young, crazy days in smoke filled concert halls and festivals are mixed with fascinating records of the histories of various artists, musical instruments, and events such as Woodstock show the evolution of music from the 1950's to present, from the rise if Beatlemania and Elvis to various genres that have stemmed from rock and roll's earliest beginnings.
Seventy years of history, stories, and behind-the-scenes work have led Gary's passion for music, and he now shares that passion and knowledge with you.
About the Author
Gary Emilio Cavalier has worn many hats over the years. He has performed with various bands throughout the years; owned his own music store, The Music Cellar, for twenty-five years; worked as a technician for the Fuji Film Corporation; worked for Snob Productions, an audio and video stage production company; and for the last five years as a Mental Health Worker and Peer Specialist at Mind Springs Hospital, working with patients through PTSD, addictions and mental health issues in their lives.
In his spare time, he enjoys woodworking, golf, buying and selling musical instruments, along with outdoor activities such as gardening, camping, and taking care of the many birdhouses and feeders at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado where he currently resides.
Music Was My Life is a 730-page paperback with a retail price of $161.00 (hardback $173.00, eBook $156.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-370-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/music-was-my-life-a-journey-well-lived
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
