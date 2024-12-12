Revelwood Names Dino Daddona Vice President of Sales, Americas
December 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, has appointed Dino Daddona as Vice President of Sales, Americas. Dino is responsible for overseeing Revelwood's Sales and Pre-Sales teams and plays a vital role in strengthening relationships with our partners.
"Dino brings decades of experience and insight to Revelwood," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "His breadth of experience will be instrumental in scaling our business, growing our client base and building stronger partnerships with our vendor partners."
Daddona has held numerous roles in the financial software market, including as Global Senior Director of Partnerships at Planful, Executive Vice President of Sales at Trifecta Technologies and various positions in Sales and Channels at Infor. Daddona earned an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from DeSales University.
"I'm thrilled to join Revelwood during an exciting time in their growth and evolution as a company," said Daddona. "There is a very strong market for Office of Finance solutions and an incredible opportunity for financial transformation in organizations today. Revelwood has a stellar reputation and is perfectly positioned for exponential growth in the market."
Revelwood is considered a leading partner as evidenced by various recent awards:
• Workday Adaptive Planning Partner of the Year Award – Americas (2024)
• Workday Adaptive Planning Solution Provider of the Year Award (2023)
• Workday Adaptive Planning Solution Provider of the Year Award for Most Growth – Americas (2022)
• Americas Solution Provider of the Year award and the Americas Newcomer Partner Award from BlackLine (2022)
• Adaptive Insights Partner Rising Star of the Year Award (2019)
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will "always have your back." Learn more by visiting www.revelwood.com.
Contact Information
