Enfield, NH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Little Book of Poems, a new book by Sandra Blair Romano (SS), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Shoe, Fly, Shoe," "Four Seasons," and "Spider" are just a few examples of the homespun poetry within A Little Book of Poems. Inspired by the small and big moments throughout her life, Sandra Blair Romano's poetry captures moments in time, from her youth growing up in a funeral home to humorous ones with her husband. Delightful, fun, and heartwarming, Romano's collection is sure to bring a smile.
About the Author
Sandra Blair Romano (SS) has lived in the Upper Valley for most of her life. She has worked in restaurants, ran a daycare center, and spent twenty-seven years working in the town office until her retirement. She enjoys spending her time reading, writing, decorating, and taking her Jeep on day trips through the mountains. She currently resides in Enfield, New Hampshire, with her family.
A Little Book of Poems is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-377-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-little-book-of-poems
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us