Naples, FL Author Publishes Memoir
December 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Medical Year in Newfoundland, a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After deciding to leave temperate Scotland to become a physician in Newfoundland, Douglas M. Gebbie and his wife Anne embark on a journey across the pond to parts unknown. In this gripping and highly entertaining memoir, Gebbie recounts what it was like practicing medicine on the very border of civilization. With the province covered in a blanket of indomitable snow, Dr. Gebbie must adapt quickly to the Newfy way of doing things, from making house calls via snowshoes and sleds, to delivering babies without the technological support of a hospital. Outport Living perfectly paints a portrait of life in Newfoundland in the 1950s, with gas stoves and hand-crank generators, a good dose of local vernacular, and a ton of rugged bravery!
About the Author
Born in Stockport, England, Douglas M. Gebbie is a retired physician. A graduate of the University of Glasgow, Gebbie served two years in the Royal Navy before emigrating to Newfoundland to be a general practitioner. After returning to school, he became an anesthesiologist and a lecturer at the University of Toronto and, later, the University of Cincinnati. Gebbie and his wife have four children together. Additionally, he is the author of four books, two of which are children's books. Now retired, Gebbie resides in Naples, Florida.
A Medical Year in Newfoundland is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-204-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-medical-year-in-newfoundland-a-young-physician-works-in-an-out-port-in-the-50s
