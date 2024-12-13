Homestead, PA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
December 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDelirium: Stories from the Art, a new book by Elgin B. Oliver, has been released by RoseDog Books.
These stories were inspired by the fevers Elgin B Oliver experienced as a child. He would hallucinate and have vivid dreams. Remembering and growing into adulthood, Oliver penned some of them for Delirium: Stories from the Art.
Jackbone is a short story that takes place on Hallow's Eve, about a misunderstood young man with a hunger for fried chicken flats. One day, it changed his life forever.
The second story, Mary Lou, concocted from a bad dream, is the story of everlasting beauty and what it takes to get it. Rinicki, a young beautiful woman who says the wrong name now has to fight to keep her sanity.
The Christmas elf HMSLF! follows two young boys, one in the past who struggles with the hellish life he was born into, while the other grows into a young man. Their paths cross magically.
"Mesmerizing, left me wanting more.." - Bobbi Johnson-Aunt
"I could literally see everything while reading!" - Stacey Henley-Sister
"It was like reading a movie… amazing!" - Linda M.-Coworker
About the Author
Elgin B. Oliver had a love for writing songs as a teenager in the eighties. Rap songs that he wrote were like poetry. He wrote short stories in English class but never took the craft that seriously. His talent for story writing was reignited while working and thinking on his fifteen-minute break. He began to write poems and soon reminisced about an old friend. The inspiration grew and he penned his first book of short stories on the break time that he had from his job. A father of four and also a grandfather, he resides in the Homestead, Munhall area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with his two huskies, Sebi and Halla. As a movie lover, Oliver tries to bring his words and ideas to life, making them jump right out at you… VISUALLY.
Delirium: Stories from the Art is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-571-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/delirium-stories-from-the-art/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
