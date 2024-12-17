Revelwood Expands Leadership with Vice President of Client Success
December 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, experts in providing technology solutions for the Office of Finance, has expanded its leadership, hiring Emery Sinclair for the new position of Vice President of Client Success. Previously, Sinclair spent eight years as Revelwood's Director of Solutions and Strategy. In his new role, Emery is responsible for overseeing and expanding our Client Success team.
"Revelwood is committed to providing excellent client experiences to our expanding client roster," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "Emery will drive product adoption and expand our service offerings to ensure our clients are receiving the full realm of benefits from their investments. Both our current client base, and our new clients, will benefit from Emery's knowledge and expertise."
In between Emery's positions with Revelwood, he was Director of Professional Services at Stibo Systems, Director of Professional Services and Customer Success at OutSystems, Customer Success Leader at Profisee and Global Vice President of Customer Success at OfficeRnD. Emery holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Defiance College.
"As Revelwood has grown throughout the years, it has created a client base of raving fans," said Sinclair. "By partnering with Revelwood, our clients gain more than just a service provider-they are securing a vested advocate to achieve their goals-today and in the future. A few benefits our clients appreciate are complimentary training, free system performance tune-ups, access to open Q&A sessions and a wealth of exclusive content."
Organizations of all sizes and across all industries select Revelwood for its stellar client service. Often, our clients tell us that Revelwood's Client Success team offers a single point of contact, long-term support and is truly a relationship.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will "always have your back." Learn more by visiting www.revelwood.com.
