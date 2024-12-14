Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Heart to Your Heart, a new book by Venice Hall-Nugent, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Heart to Your Heart is a series of short poems to inspire positive communication with children in a few words. Written to speak directly to the heart, mind, and soul of a child, these sweet, simple poems are here to guide your children through troublesome times or just when they need a little encouragement. Through positivity, good communication, and expression, children will learn to find their own inner strength within themselves and their community.
About the Author
Venice Hall-Nugent is a wife, mother of three, and grandmother of five. Working in the Social Service field was very informative and enlightening. Children and families were her most favorite and enjoyable experience.
My Heart to Your Heart is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3216-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-heart-to-your-heart-eazy-peazy-poems
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
