Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Religious Study
December 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFalsification and Assumption, a new book by Aheu Majok Lat, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Aheu Majok Lat's book helps improve the distortion that he believes the Jewish community has deceived the world of how they spoke with God and the origin of existence. Lat supports this view with facts, such as no proven basis from the outcome of scholars' research. With this new point of view, Lat's opinions support that the Bible was a focal point of difference and is now dividing the world.
About the Author
Aheu Majok Lat is from South Sudan, where he went to school and worked as a bookkeeper. After coming to the United States in 1999, he earned a degree in arts and accounting. Lat has attended multiple bible studies in Egypt.
Falsification and Assumption is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7103-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/falsification-and-assumption
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
