San Clemente, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBobby Businessman, a new book by Robert D. Trette & Max Trette, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When fifteen-year-old Bobby starts his freshman year of high school, he has no idea it will also be the start of a new business venture.
Growing up in a farming family, Bobby decides that the class called "Agriculture 101" will be perfect for him and he goes in full speed ahead, raising four pigs with the intention of eventually selling them for profit. But just like most ventures in life, this one comes with its challenges.
Bobby Businessman: The Story of Four Pigs teaches us about being responsible, working hard, never giving up, and keeping a positive attitude. When you fall down, get back up!
Bobby Businessman is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-255-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bobby-businessman-the-story-of-4-pigs
