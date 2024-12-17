Inglewood, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
December 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen All Hope Is Lost, a new book by George Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Which would you choose? To listen to the voice of God, along with the societal warning signs, or miss the return of Jesus Christ!
This book entitled When All Hope Is Lost, will take you on a rollercoaster ride of drama, betrayal, and life changing/detrimental choices. As you begin to read this novel, you will be captivated by the characters of Cameron, Peter, and James, as they each battle with their own decisions whether to accept salvation through Jesus Christ, or suffer the consequences.
About the Author
Ever since he was a boy, George Watson has been fascinated by the Book of Revelation. Loving rapture movies, but disappointed in their never telling the whole story, Watson's When All Hope Is Lost fills that gap.
When All Hope Is Lost is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-292-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/when-all-hope-is-lost
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us