Stuart, FL Author Publishes Memoir

I Led Four Lives, a new book by Dan Diasio III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.I Led Four Lives-Confessions of a Dead Gangster, is a reflection of the author's life and events. All memories are true and just the tip of the iceberg of the fabulous four lives he led.About the AuthorDan Diasio III is a multi-published author in various forms; columns, newsletters, books, over 100 copyrighted lyrics and music and, lyricist for two off-Broadway musicals; "Rumplestiltskin" and "The Laughing Feather". He is an art painter with 54 examples, an entrepreneur, and a real-life gangster with the Colombo Crime Family.I Led Four Lives is a 296-page hardback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-362-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-led-four-lives-confessions-of-a-dead-gangster