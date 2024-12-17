Stuart, FL Author Publishes Memoir
December 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Led Four Lives, a new book by Dan Diasio III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Led Four Lives-Confessions of a Dead Gangster, is a reflection of the author's life and events. All memories are true and just the tip of the iceberg of the fabulous four lives he led.
About the Author
Dan Diasio III is a multi-published author in various forms; columns, newsletters, books, over 100 copyrighted lyrics and music and, lyricist for two off-Broadway musicals; "Rumplestiltskin" and "The Laughing Feather". He is an art painter with 54 examples, an entrepreneur, and a real-life gangster with the Colombo Crime Family.
I Led Four Lives is a 296-page hardback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-362-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-led-four-lives-confessions-of-a-dead-gangster
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
