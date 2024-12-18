Newark Valley, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Miss You a Ton, a new book by Mary Petronio Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Miss You a Ton deals with the real-life impact of divorce on both children and their parents. Divorce is often hard on a child and comes with many emotions and difficulties. Incorporating the author's actual circumstances and emotions, as well as those of her own children, this book shows all children of divorce that they are not alone in their feelings.
About the Author
Mary Petronio Collins has three grown daughters, a stepson, and two grandchildren. She is remarried and lives with her husband in the Southern Tier of New York along with their four cats who are regularly spoiled. Collins is a registered nurse and works in a primary care office near her home. She and her husband enjoy music and playing board games. They enjoy outdoor space and are often found outside on their patio listening to music and soaking up the sun. They also enjoy going on cruises as often as possible to anywhere tropical!
I Miss You a Ton is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8902-7034-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-miss-you-a-ton-a-young-girls-struggle-with-her-parents-divorce
