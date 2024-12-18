Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
December 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShare My Rainbow, a new book by Mrs. Joelonda Coates, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Share My Rainbow is the story of a little girl who sees everyone as a rainbow and wants to share her love of drawing through pictures of a rainbow. This delightful children's book reminds us that we can all be our own rainbow, if we remember to be happy within ourselves and shine brightly.
About the Author
Mrs. Joelonda Coates has four daughters and one son. She loves rainbows, especially suncatchers. Mrs. Coates grew up with all brothers. She found beauty and God in all things that grow and make her happy. Mrs. Coates loves to write, because she can express herself without judgment.
Share My Rainbow is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-164-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/share-my-rainbow
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
