Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Memoir

In this gripping book, you're about to embark on a rollercoaster ride through the raw and unfiltered moments of my life. Get ready for a no-holds-barred exploration of the challenges that have shaped me.
From turbulent family dynamics to grappling with the shadows of depression, I peel back the layers on my journey. Childhood memories, those defining incidents, and the seismic moments that shook my beliefs – it's all laid bare, exposing the profound impact of trauma on my world view.
But this isn't just a recounting of events; it's a gutsy attempt to redefine my convictions, to challenge the status quo that life handed me. Amidst the uncertainties, join me in a search for meaning that takes unexpected turns. Feel the weight of isolation, navigate the intricate dance of independence, and grapple with the bittersweet truth that true connection often remains elusive, even in the lap of financial autonomy.
And woven into the fabric of these experiences is the undeniable realization that the falsehoods my parents hold so dear have been unquestionably shattered by the trials I've faced. As the threads of my life are woven together, I invite you not just to read but to immerse yourself. Brace for the unexpected as I find my footing through intense self-reflection in the face of life's relentless challenges.
I was born and raised in West Jordan, UT. Just as my parents were raised Mormon, I was raised into the religion myself. I'm the third of four siblings and the only son. I decided to get married at 19 and joined the US Navy at 21. I spent 10 years in service and while in I was involved with Electronic Warfare, Electronic Intelligence. Eventually I converted into the military's cybersecurity program where I learned logic and discrete math.
I'm Here to Offend is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-372-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/im-here-to-offend-an-inner-childs-unexpected-journey-and-religious-critique
