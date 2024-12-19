Hollywood, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Letters Of Bliss", a new book by Love Chisel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Letters of Bliss" is a poetic cookbook filled with romantic recipes for sexual appetizers, full course meals of thrills, and erotic desserts. This book will captivate the heart and mind of its reader, and entice them to taste the poetry while devouring the recipes within.
About the Author
Love Chisel was conceived, formed, and born with a poetic passion.
"Letters Of Bliss" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8934-1829-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/letters-of-bliss
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
