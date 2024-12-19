Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My First Year of Grief", a new book by Laurel Talabere, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"My First Year of Grief: A Journey in Poems and Photographs" is an honest encounter with the aftermath of losing her husband of sixty-one years. In this deeply personal and highly poignant collection of poems, Laurel shares her journey as she navigates her rollercoaster of grief. She weaves a tapestry of her heartache of loss, her gratitude for the love and support of family and friends, and her transition into a changed life. This book will provide comfort to those who have lost someone they hold dear.
About the Author
Laurel has found writing poetry to be incredibly therapeutic in her journey of grief. She is also a photographer, and she paired selected photos with her poems. A nurse for over sixty years, Laurel is Professor Emerita in Nursing at Capital University in Columbus, OH. She is the recipient of two Fulbright awards and has published professional journal articles, book chapters, and poetry.
"My First Year of Grief" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-770-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-first-year-of-grief-a-journey-in-poems-and-photographs
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us