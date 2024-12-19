Corpus Christi, TX Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Secrets Within Us", a new book by Jose Luis Villegas Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Secrets Within Us" is the journey of a young man unraveling the disappearance of his best friend as he battles with his own inner demons. As Luis investigates Juliet's disappearance, he must come to terms with pieces of his soul so dark he's denied their existence.
Will Luis find Juliet in time? And what will he discover about himself in the process?
About the Author
Jose Luis Villegas Jr began writing poetry and short stories at a young age. He also enjoys listening to music–mostly Taylor Swift. He also loves going out with friends, exploring, and trying new things. The youngest of 13 siblings, Villegas comes from a large family. They provide him with the love and support to accomplish his dreams.
"Secrets Within Us" is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-470-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/secrets-within-us
