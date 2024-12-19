Prairie Village, KS Trained Psychiatrist Publishes Mental Health Story
December 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Thin: Catching up to Anorexia", a new book by Shawn Willson M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Thin" is one mother's journey through her daughter's anorexia. It is about making difficult decisions. It is about pain and bliss. It is about how important community is for young girls. Most importantly, it is about saving lives.
About the Author
Dr. Willson has been a forensic trained psychiatrist for over 25 years. She did her residency and fellowship training at Emory, Harvard, and Dartmouth. She played four years of college tennis for the University of Kansas. She lives in Prairie Village, Kansas with her cat Remington.
"Thin: Catching up to Anorexia" is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-227-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/thin-catching-up-to-anorexia.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
