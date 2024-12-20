Hopatcong, NJ Author Publishes Cookbook
December 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"BEASTMODE/Mammas Cooking Vol 2", a new book by E.Chef Dya'mond/CKR SR., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who doesn't love good old-fashioned homestyle recipes? In "Beastmode: Mammas Cooking: Volume 2", you get just that from author and chef Chico Range.
With recipes such as Rattlesnake Nachos, Swordfish with Papaya Vinaigrette, and Outside-da-Bowl Cucumber & Grilled Chicken Salad, you will be sure to find a recipe-or two or three-that tickles your tastebuds.
About the Author
Everyone has a chef in them! Cooking is my passion, 28 years in the making. It's time to move on and let the up and coming chefs start a new era. And just remember: You can take the Chef out the Kitchen but you can't take the Kitchen out the Chef.
"BEASTMODE/Mammas Cooking Vol 2" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-437-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beastmode-mammas-cooking-vol-2-small-town-bigg-taste-da-boro-07843-hopatcong-nj
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
