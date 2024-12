Milford, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection

"Nostril Gospel", a new book by Jaker, has been released by RoseDog Books."Nostril Gospel"Light, dark, and light again.A collection of poems writtenOn the shadowy parts of lifeFrom a light that reflects offThe cave's wall.Jaker is a self proclaimedMaster of observationWho takes on allegoricalStyled approach to his writingAn alchemist of words"Nostril Gospel" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-067-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nostril-gospel-light-dark-light-again/