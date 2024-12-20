Milford, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection

December 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
"Nostril Gospel", a new book by Jaker, has been released by RoseDog Books.

"Nostril Gospel"

Light, dark, and light again.

A collection of poems written

On the shadowy parts of life

From a light that reflects off

The cave's wall.

About the Author
Jaker is a self proclaimed

Master of observation

Who takes on allegorical

Styled approach to his writing

An alchemist of words

"Nostril Gospel" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-067-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nostril-gospel-light-dark-light-again/

