Milford, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nostril Gospel", a new book by Jaker, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Nostril Gospel"
Light, dark, and light again.
A collection of poems written
On the shadowy parts of life
From a light that reflects off
The cave's wall.
About the Author
Jaker is a self proclaimed
Master of observation
Who takes on allegorical
Styled approach to his writing
An alchemist of words
"Nostril Gospel" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-067-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nostril-gospel-light-dark-light-again/
