Highlands Ranch, CO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
December 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Omniscience", a new book by Christopher Conard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the aftermath of Covid-19 and the tumultuous events of the 2020s, Drs. David Shaw and Sharon Roberts work to develop a new kind of technology to help the world heal. Omniscience, this new technology, is meant to show people their future and instill in them confidence and assurance. It requires a chip to be implanted in the user's brain, but a science this new is bound to create maliciousness in those desperate to gain control over Omniscience.
As Omniscience takes the world by storm, the dangers of the implant come to light and bring about panic and violence that rivals the upheavals of the 20th century.
About the Author
Chris Conard was born in January of 1989 in Freehold, New Jersey before establishing a permanent residence in Littleton, Colorado. He attended both Colorado State University and Front Range Community College where he studied journalism. Chris also has a passion for cinema and literature and enjoys spending time in the Rocky Mountains with his beagle, Grissom. A producer, aficionado, and multi-instrumentalist, during his formative years he performed percussion both in marching bands and with orchestral ensembles at prestigious locations including the Jardin de Luxembourg in Paris, Salzburg, Röthenberg, Carnegie Hall, and the 2005 New Year's Day parade in Vienna. In 2010 he traveled to Uganda with a missionary group to help build dormitories and raise awareness for teachers at schools in the outskirts of Kampala.
"Omniscience" is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardback $35.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-071-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/omniscience
