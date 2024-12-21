Carpinteria, CA Author Publishes Memoir
December 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Santa Barbara Superior Court and Beyond", a new book by Edward Calderon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Santa Barbara Superior Court and Beyond" depicts Edward Calderon's life stories before and after jury trial proceedings that prove he, as only a high school graduate, dismissed his court appointment attorney and, by himself, beat a case of two felonies in superior court. He was authorized to cross-examine the prosecutor for tampering with a witness. The charges were assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury. This true story is an interesting viewpoint of the defendant.
This story would be beneficial to law students, attorneys, and prosecutors alike. He defended himself in a brilliant manner, in the court judicial system, and it was the first time a judge has the jury taken to the place where the incident took place. He escaped a contract put on his life by two Hispanic biker clubs, Los Lobos and Los Commandos.
About the Author
Edward Calderon has great love and compassion for princess Diana. He is trying to raise donated funds in support for her concerns as in research for aids, cancer, leprosy, and mentally ill children. He lost a daughter to breast cancer and that is why he is involved in a genuine manner. Him and his dream team will be flying a 30-foot box kite 500 feet in the sky, pulled by boat up and down the coast of Santa Barbara, Ventura, to display the Princess' name and principles that will be on the box kite. His dream team & himself need donated funds to build the 30-foot box kite.
"Santa Barbara Superior Court and Beyond" is a 128-page hardback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7053-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santa-barbara-superior-court-and-beyond
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
