Montrose, CO Author Publishes Journal
December 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Addictive Brain Journal", a new book by Amber Elaine Gottschalk, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"I believe in treating the whole body with nutrition, diet, exercise, vitamins, mindfulness & accountability in order to decrease the need to self-medicate, self-sabotage & relapse. The lack of vitamins/minerals, healthy foods & movement are directly linked to addictive behaviors, depression, anxiety, ADHD & insomnia, ETC. Having a healthy mindset by incorporating self love awareness, positive self-talk, structure accountability & determination/motivation can & will change your behavior." AEG 5.29.23
"The Addictive Brain Journal" is a 580-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-467-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-addictive-brain-journal-informative-workbook-journal-for-the-first-year-of-sobriety/
